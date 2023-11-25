videos
Hostage release: Aid convoy enters Gaza from Egypt
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 25, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
A convoy of aid trucks entered Gaza from Egypt. The aid carries basic necessities. Watch the video to know more.
