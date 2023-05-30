Horrific memories resurface, fugitive captured 29 years later

Rwanda is still trying to heal the past wounds when almost a million people were massacred to death in 1994. It became one of the worst genocides in modern history, and decades later, orchestrators of the violence and murders, who either became fugitives or simply vanished, are still being hunted...one such person who has been on the run, is Fulgence Kayishema, arrested recently in South Africa... Kayishema is one of the last four remaining fugitives. But almost three decades later, will the country ever find a closure?