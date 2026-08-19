/Hormuz crisis: Oil markets defy ‘open’ claim as shipping lags

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 19:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 19:31 IST
President Trump says the Strait of Hormuz is open and operating normally, but global shipping markets appear unconvinced. While oil exports have begun to recover, commercial shipping traffic remains below normal levels, reflecting lingering concerns over security risks in one of the world's most important energy corridors. As oil prices approach $92 a barrel, traders continue to price in a Hormuz risk premium despite claims that the crisis has eased.