Hong Kong's civic party shuts doors | Civic party clears its headquarters
Hong Kong's primary opposition party has officially shut its doors. The once-prominent civic party cleared its headquarters and shuttered its doors on the 15th of December. Founded in 2006, the civic party -- nicknamed the barristers' party -- was made up of attorneys, academics and other professionals. The party promoted democratisation through political reform. But now, the party and its leaders said they are quitting active politics.