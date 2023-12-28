LIVE TV

Hong Kong's civic party shuts doors | Civic party clears its headquarters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
Hong Kong's primary opposition party has officially shut its doors. The once-prominent civic party cleared its headquarters and shuttered its doors on the 15th of December. Founded in 2006, the civic party -- nicknamed the barristers' party -- was made up of attorneys, academics and other professionals. The party promoted democratisation through political reform. But now, the party and its leaders said they are quitting active politics.

