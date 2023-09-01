Hong Kong shuts down as super Typhoon Saola approaches

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Life in Hong Kong has come to a standstill, as the super Typhoon Saola is ready to brush the city. This as the authorities raised the strong wind signal to number 8, cancelling several flights shutting most businesses, schools, and even the stock exchange.

