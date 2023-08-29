Hong Kong police question relatives of activists living overseas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Hong Kong national security police have adopted what analysts have described as "scare tactics" targeting several overseas activists over the last few weeks, issuing arrest warrants and bounties worth more than $127,000 against them, as well as summoning dozens of their family members in Hong Kong for questioning.

