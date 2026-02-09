/Hong Kong Court to Sentence Jimmy Lai | Family Raises Health Concerns

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set to be sentenced by a Hong Kong court, concluding a high-profile trial that has drawn global attention to press freedom and political rights in the city. Lai’s family has expressed deep concern over his deteriorating health after years of solitary confinement, highlighting the human cost of his imprisonment. Observers around the world are closely watching the sentencing, which could have significant implications for Hong Kong’s independent media and international perceptions of justice in the city.