LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Hong Kong Confirms First Imported Case of Chikungunya Fever Amid Mainland China Outbreak
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 16:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 16:29 IST
Hong Kong Confirms First Imported Case of Chikungunya Fever Amid Mainland China Outbreak
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 16:29 IST

Hong Kong Confirms First Imported Case of Chikungunya Fever Amid Mainland China Outbreak

Health authorities in Hong Kong report the city’s first imported case of chikungunya fever, following a recent outbreak on the mainland.

Trending Topics

trending videos