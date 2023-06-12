Honda Elevate SUV: Launching this year to rival Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara | WION Pitstop

The all-new Honda Elevate compact SUV was globally unveiled in India recently. Built on Honda's Global Small Car platform, which also underpins the City sedan, the Elevate also borrows the petrol powertrain from the popular sedan. Despite Elevate's rather late arrival to the compact crossover space, Honda remains hopeful that it will be able to claw back a sizeable market share and give rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara strong competition.