Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Published: Aug 09, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Ukraine may be a war zone but that is not stopping Hollywood celebrities from visiting the country. On Sunday, this year's Oscar winner Jessica Chastain was in the country's capital her to meet president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Read in App