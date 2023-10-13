Hollywood actors strike continues as studios halt talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Late on Wednesday, negotiations between Hollywood actors and studios fiercely broke down, any expectations that the three-month artists' strike would be over soon. Despite an offer that was as generous as the one that recently put an end to the writers strike, the studios stated that they had terminated contract negotiations because the difference between the two sides was too wide to justify continuing. The actors union criticized the "bullying tactics" of their rivals and labeled them as wildly misinformed.

