This week, Munich is the venue of the world’s largest scientific meeting to combat HIV – the virus that causes Aids. More than 10,000 participants are expected to attend the 25th International Aids Conference.

Doctors, health experts and activists from more than 175 countries invited by the international aids society will discuss how the pathogen HIV and the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome Aids can be further contained. It is the first time in three decades that the conference is being held in Germany: the experts gathered in Berlin in 1993.