Historic US vs. Donald Trump trial to begin on March 4, 2024

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
A US federal judge is now given a date for what could be one of the most momentous trials in American history. In fact the United States of America versus Donald J. Trump where former US president Trump is charged with trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in a field bid to keep himself in power. Right now the federal judge has set the 4th of March 2024 for the beginning of the historic US versus Trump trial.

