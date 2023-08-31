Historic deal to jointly make jet engines for Indian Air Force cleared by US Congress

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
US Congress has cleared a much anticipated India-US fighter engine deal with no objection. The Congress nod now paves the way for the implementation of the deal between the US-based General Electric (GE) and India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

