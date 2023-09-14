Hindi Diwas 2023: A special day devoted to the language

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
Today is Hindi Divas, Hindi is written in Devnagari's script. The script is phonetic. So, Hindi unlike English is pronounced as it is written there are no silent words in India. Watch this report to know more.

