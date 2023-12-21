Hindenburg's prominent bets this year | World Business Watch

2023 marks a remarkable year for short-seller Hindenburg. for activist US short seller Hindenburg research, bearish bets on the Adani group and ICAHN enterprises have concluded another incredible year. Hindenburg kicked off the year accusing Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock manipulation. At one point, those accusations caused the market value of Adani group to decline by over $150 billion. Big bet on the Indian giant made Hindenburg famous. Seven of the group's 10 stocks are still down compared to before Hindenburg's damning report on January 24.