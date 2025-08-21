/Himachal monsoon death toll touches 276 | Delhi CM attacker in police remand

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the monsoon's devastating impact, with the death toll rising to 276 since June 20, as flood alerts and landslides wreak havoc across the state. Hundreds of roads remain blocked, power and water infrastructure faces widespread disruption, and recovery efforts struggle amid relentless rains. Simultaneously, a chilling development in Delhi has captured headlines: the accused attacker of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been placed under five-day police remand and formally charged with attempted murder, raising urgent questions about security and political stability in the capital.