"For Islamic Republic, hijab is a tool to control women and through women to control the whole society. For them, this is like the Berlin Wall, if we tear this wall down, the Islamic Republic won't exist. Women have been pushing back the compulsory Hijab laws and all the anti-women laws in Iran but this is the time that the movement is gaining momentum. This is the women's revolution," says Masih Alinejad, who is an activist in Iran.