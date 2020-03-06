High in the Andes, Peruvian women dig for a few gold flakes in mining leftovers

Mar 06, 2020, 10.30 PM(IST)
Eva Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in a gold shantytown in the Andes, these women make a living gleaning gold from rubble. They are called "pallaqueras" which roughly translates as 'gold-pickers.'