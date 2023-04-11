Hezbollah fires over 36 rockets after Israel storms Al-Aqsa mosque | World at War

Jerusalem is on the boil again. The trouble began in the early hours of the 5th of April when Israeli forces stormed inside the Al-Aqsa mosque premises. The worshippers inside the mosque were subjected to flash bangs and stun grenades. Scenes of Israeli soldiers beatings up the Palestinians inside the mosque have drawn widespread condemnation. But a spark of violence ignited in Jerusalem seldom remains confined to this ancient and holy city. And since then Israel has bombed gaza. Hezbollah has fired rockets into Israel from Southern Lebanon. And the spiral of violence in the holy lands is on the cusp of going out of control. This is the third year in a row that violence such as this has been witnessed in the holy lands. Mohammed Saleh gets you the story.