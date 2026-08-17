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'Heroes' star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 13:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 13:16 IST
American actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36. Her father confirmed the tragic news; the cause of death has not been disclosed.

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