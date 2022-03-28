Here's what happened: Will Smith punches Chris Rock on Oscars stage

Mar 28, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Things got heated at the Oscars 2022, when Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock on stage over a joke he cracked on hairstyle of Will's wife Jada. The audience couldn't believe how it all panned out.
