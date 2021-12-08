'Hello Teddy' welcomes you to world's largest teddy bear exhibition in Moscow

Dec 08, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 'Hello Teddy!" exhibition in Moscow is a celebration of the classic cuddly toy. More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing their bears. The event is now in its 12th year and organisers say there is nothing like it anywhere else.
