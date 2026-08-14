/Hell at sea | 250-day nightmare on board US supercarrier | Pentagon denies suicide

US Reports say some sailors have attempted to throw themselves overboard, while shortages of basic supplies and deteriorating sanitation are adding to the strain aboard America’s massive aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, as the Iran war drags into its ninth month. The nuclear-powered carrier, now in its ninth month of deployment, is expected to be replaced in the Middle East by the USS George Washington a move likely to bring relief to the Lincoln’s crew and their families. But growing concerns over conditions aboard the Lincoln have prompted lawmakers to demand answers from Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who has pushed back, saying the situation has been “misrepresented.” What are the facts? Is US hiding something? How deep is the crisis for the US in its war against Iran?