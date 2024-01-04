LIVE TV

Hedge fund Billionaire Bill Ackman targets Harvard's Claudine Gay in controversial campaign

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman has ignited a political storm with his accusations of anti-Semitism and plagiarism against Claudine Gay, Harvard's first Black president. Known for founding Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman's high-profile financial manoeuvres have seen both significant gains and losses. His recent alignment with conservative groups has sparked criticism and accusations of racial bias in his campaign against Gay.

