Heavy snow continues along sea of Japan coast
Jan 12, 2021, 09.15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Japan has been hit by a heavy snowfall around the coast of the sea, due to the winter pressure distribution. Vehicles were stranded and the train services were affected as heavy snow continued to cross paths of the country.
