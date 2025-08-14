LOGIN
Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, waterlogging witnessed in several areas

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 11:13 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:13 IST
Indian national capital New Delhi woke up to heavy rain lashing the region, with key stretches flooded and slowing traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts of the capital, including North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi, warning of very heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms. Ghaziabad is also on red alert, while Gautam Buddha Nagar is under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning.

