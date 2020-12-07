Heavy rain and Snowfall wreak havoc in Italy

Dec 07, 2020, 04.30 PM(IST)
Italy has been hit by heavy rain and snowfall that caused landslides, flooding and a high risk of avalanches. In the area of Modena, in Emilia-Romagna, 60 families have been evacuated due to the overflowing of the Panaro river due to heavy rain.
