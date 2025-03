Major fire, total airport shutdown, flights grounded, travelers stranded, and financial losses already rising into the millions. Was this just an accident or something far more sinister? Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is paralyzed after a fire at an electrical substation plunged operations into chaos. This is the blaze that shut down the airport. But the real question is, was this just an accident? Counterterrorism police are now leading the investigation, raising urgent questions about whether this was sabotage.