Heat in Northern Europe breaks previous record set in 2003

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
The highest average temperature the Milano Brera weather station has ever recorded since it began keeping track of temperatures in 1763 was 91.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. The previous high for the city in northern Italy was 91 degrees, which was set in 2003 during a deadly heat wave that claimed more than 70,000 lives throughout Europe.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos