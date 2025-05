Heartbreak for Neeraj Chopra Despite Breaching 90m Mark In Doha Diamond League

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for breaching the elusive 90m mark during the Doha Diamond League 2025 on Friday (May 16). Taking to his X handle on social media, Modi posted a morale-boosting message for Neeraj, writing that India is elated and proud of his efforts.