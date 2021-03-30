Heart of Asia Summit: Jaishankar says India remained committed to the development of Afghan

Mar 30, 2021, 03.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Heart of Asia conference is underway in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India remained committed to the development of Afghanistan in order to make the country self-sufficient.
