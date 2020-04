Around 2000 people have been infected in India and the death toll has climbed to 50 after the Tablighi Jamat nightmare. In the latest 19 deaths out of the total 50 in India are related to the Tablighi Jamat. The Health Ministry held a press conference and said that search is on to track all the people who attended the Tablighi Jamat. PM Modi on the other hand that people of all religions must come together in the fight against the coronavirus.