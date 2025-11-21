LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Health Alert: Why India Is Removing Misleading ORS Drinks?

Health Alert: Why India Is Removing Misleading ORS Drinks?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 19:08 IST
Health Alert: Why India Is Removing Misleading ORS Drinks?
India has recently taken steps to remove misleading ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) drinks from the market due to concerns over false claims and health risks.

Trending Topics

trending videos