HBO's 'The Nevers' turns the period piece on its head

Apr 14, 2021, 02.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The new HBO series "The Nevers" is a Victorian-era period piece that combines fantasy, sci-fi and superheroes. It stars Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly as members of a group of mostly women, known as The Touched.
