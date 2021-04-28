Have you ever seen a super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys?

Meet the Philippine collector with a super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys who built his home especially to house his collection. From the age of five, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonald's, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee. Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old has about 20,000 toys packed from floor to ceiling in his home and holds a Guinness World Record from 2014, when his collection reached more than 10,000 items.