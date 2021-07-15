Hassan Rouhani: Iran can enrich Uranium's purity up to 90% if needed

Jul 15, 2021, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iran President Hassan Rouhani has said that they could enrich uranium's purity up to 90%. However, he did say that the country is still seeking the revival of a 2015 deal that would limit its atomic activities in return for a lifting of sanctions.
