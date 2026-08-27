/Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan shot dead outside gym in UP

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. According to police, unidentified assailants arrived on motorcycles and fired multiple rounds at Balyan as he exited the gym. He died on the spot. Authorities have launched an investigation and formed special teams to track down the attackers. The killing has triggered political reactions, with questions being raised over law and order in the state. Police are probing all possible motives behind the murder.