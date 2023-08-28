Haryana: Security amped up, section 144 imposed in Nuh District

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
India's Northern State of Haryana where security has been tightened in several districts including a new area that was the epicenter of violence just a few weeks ago. Security Arrangements have been amped up and section 144 has been imposed in new and other districts of Haryana this after organizations announced that a religious rally would be carried out in the state.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos