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Harvard morgue scandal: Harvard to pay $53 million over theft & sale of human remains

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:01 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:01 IST
Harvard University has agreed to a $53 million class-action settlement to resolve civil lawsuits brought by families whose loved ones' remains were stolen and sold on the black market. The scandal centers around Cedric Lodge, the former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, who systematically stole body parts—including brains, skin, bones, and dissected heads—from cadavers donated for medical research between 2018 and 2020.

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