/Harry & Meghan to relocate from California this month

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 08:16 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 08:16 IST
In breaking royal news for August 2026, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly relocating back to the United Kingdom from their home in Montecito, California. According to a report by the Washington Post, the couple is establishing a private, non-royal residence outside of London. This major lifestyle shift comes six years after they stepped back as senior working royals and moved to North America.