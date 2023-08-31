Harry Brook issues world cup reminder

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Harry Brook strengthened his chances of a late call up to England's World Cup squad with a timely reminder of his white-ball ability, as the world champions eased to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20I at Chester-Le-Street.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos