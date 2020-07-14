Hard Reset: Retail after Covid-19

The Covid-19 crisis threatens the existence of various businesses across the country. The retail sector too is struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. In India, the sector suffered losses worth Rs 9 lakh crore in the first 60 days of lockdown. How can it get back on its feet? On Hard Reset, we discuss the future of retail and shopping malls with PUMA India and Southeast Asia General Manager Abhishek Ganguly, Bestseller India CEO Vineet Gautam, Fashion Designer Pernia Qureshi and SCAI Chairman Amitabh Taneja.