LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Hamas Rejects Israel's Gaza Relocation Plan, Gazans Flee South In Fear

Hamas Rejects Israel's Gaza Relocation Plan, Gazans Flee South In Fear

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 09:29 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 09:29 IST
Hamas Rejects Israel's Gaza Relocation Plan, Gazans Flee South In Fear
Hamas has rejected Israel's proposal to relocate Gaza residents, while many civilians flee south in fear amid rising tensions.

Trending Topics

trending videos