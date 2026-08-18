/Hacker claims 3.6 million employee records stolen from MCdonald's, Vodafone, TCS

A threat actor going by "TheHatman" claims to have stolen 3.6 million employee records from major global companies, including McDonald's, Vodafone, TCS, HCL Technologies, and IHG, using compromised Microsoft Azure credentials. McDonald's alone reportedly accounts for over 1.7 million records. The leaked data allegedly includes names, employee IDs, email addresses, job titles, phone numbers, and postal addresses, information that could fuel serious phishing and impersonation attacks.