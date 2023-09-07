H2-A rocket carrying Japan's Lunar Moon Sniper blasts off

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Japan has finally launched the rocket carrying its lunar lander called the Moon Sniper right after unfavourable weather conditions caused its delay thrice within a week last month. The H2A rocket blasted off this morning carrying the moon sniper from the Tanikashima in southern Japan.

