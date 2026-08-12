/H1N1 cases spike nearly six-fold in Delhi

H1N1 influenza cases are rising sharply in Delhi, with more than 1,300 cases reportedly recorded in the national capital, nearly six times the number reported during the same period last year. Doctors say most H1N1 infections are generally mild, with fever often subsiding within three to five days. However, elderly people, children and those with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease may face a higher risk of complications. Common symptoms include sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough, headache and fever. Health authorities have advised affected individuals to isolate at home, wear masks and follow basic hygiene precautions.