H-1b Backlash, Layoffs Threaten Future of Indian Techies in US

#GRAVITAS| In America, the H-1B visa controversy has kicked up a storm of sorts amid job cuts and hardline immigration policies. Latest U.S. Payroll data paints rather a worrying picture for foreign nationals working in the U.S, especially the Indians. U.S. is reporteldly the largest employer of Indians with H-1B visas. Will this move threaten Indian techies give up0 on their American dream. Watch this video to find out more.