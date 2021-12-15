Gwadar Protests: 'We need a university,' locals oppose construction of stadium

Dec 15, 2021, 11:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
It has been a month since the protest has started in Gwadar, now what started as just hundreds protesting has now turned into a sea of people in the streets, all fighting for their rights. Anas Mallick brings you all the latest on this.
