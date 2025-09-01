LOGIN
Guyana: Venezuelan Gunfire Hits Guyana Boat Carrying Voting Materials

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 13:59 IST
Guyana: Guyana has reported that shots were fired from Venezuela at a boat transporting election materials along the Cuyuni River.

